Harry Cobden questions King George rivals and believes Bravemansgame 'is the one to beat'

The star power of Allaho and Shishkin combined with two below-par runs from Bravemansgame have caused many to doubt last year's winner in the build-up to Tuesday's Ladbrokes King George VI Chase (2.30) , but big-race partner Harry Cobden is convinced his horse is back to his best and is absolutely the one to beat.

The Paul Nicholls-trained eight-year-old has not won since running out a commanding winner of the race last year, finishing second in the Gold Cup and third in the Punchestown equivalent. They have been followed by two below-par runs this season, with seconds in the Charlie Hall at Wetherby and the Betfair Chase at Haydock last month.

Bravemansgame is 9-4 with the sponsors behind the Willie Mullins-trained 13-8 favourite Allaho, who has won seven of his eight starts since the start of 2021 – including twice at the Cheltenham Festival in the Ryanair Chase – but Cobden is not daunted by the challenge.