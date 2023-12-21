Harry Cobden questions King George rivals and believes Bravemansgame 'is the one to beat'
The star power of Allaho and Shishkin combined with two below-par runs from Bravemansgame have caused many to doubt last year's winner in the build-up to Tuesday's Ladbrokes King George VI Chase (2.30), but big-race partner Harry Cobden is convinced his horse is back to his best and is absolutely the one to beat.
The Paul Nicholls-trained eight-year-old has not won since running out a commanding winner of the race last year, finishing second in the Gold Cup and third in the Punchestown equivalent. They have been followed by two below-par runs this season, with seconds in the Charlie Hall at Wetherby and the Betfair Chase at Haydock last month.
Bravemansgame is 9-4 with the sponsors behind the Willie Mullins-trained 13-8 favourite Allaho, who has won seven of his eight starts since the start of 2021 – including twice at the Cheltenham Festival in the Ryanair Chase – but Cobden is not daunted by the challenge.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- 'I think he's really special' - James Reveley relishing Kempton challenge with crack chaser Il Est Francais
- ITV explains how it will 'evolve' its coverage of new Premier racing strategy
- Gerri Colombe to skip King George in favour of blockbuster showdown with Galopin Des Champs at Leopardstown
- 'Many people warmed their hands by his fire' - Sir Mark Prescott pays tribute to Neville Callaghan at his funeral
- Botox Has primed to kick off cracking Christmas period for Gary Moore and owners in Long Walk Hurdle
- 'I think he's really special' - James Reveley relishing Kempton challenge with crack chaser Il Est Francais
- ITV explains how it will 'evolve' its coverage of new Premier racing strategy
- Gerri Colombe to skip King George in favour of blockbuster showdown with Galopin Des Champs at Leopardstown
- 'Many people warmed their hands by his fire' - Sir Mark Prescott pays tribute to Neville Callaghan at his funeral
- Botox Has primed to kick off cracking Christmas period for Gary Moore and owners in Long Walk Hurdle