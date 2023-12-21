Racing Post logo
Harry Cobden questions King George rivals and believes Bravemansgame 'is the one to beat'

Bravemansgame (Harry Cobden) are led into the winners enclosure after the King George VI ChaseKempton 26.12.22 Pic: Edward Whitaker
Bravemansgame (Harry Cobden) is led into the winner's enclosure after last year's King George VI ChaseCredit: Edward Whitaker

The star power of Allaho and Shishkin combined with two below-par runs from Bravemansgame have caused many to doubt last year's winner in the build-up to Tuesday's Ladbrokes King George VI Chase (2.30), but big-race partner Harry Cobden is convinced his horse is back to his best and is absolutely the one to beat.

The Paul Nicholls-trained eight-year-old has not won since running out a commanding winner of the race last year, finishing second in the Gold Cup and third in the Punchestown equivalent. They have been followed by two below-par runs this season, with seconds in the Charlie Hall at Wetherby and the Betfair Chase at Haydock last month.

Bravemansgame is 9-4 with the sponsors behind the Willie Mullins-trained 13-8 favourite Allaho, who has won seven of his eight starts since the start of 2021 – including twice at the Cheltenham Festival in the Ryanair Chase – but Cobden is not daunted by the challenge.

Stuart RileyReporter

Published on 21 December 2023inBritain

Last updated 19:29, 21 December 2023

