Hamilton leads tributes following death of Scottish racing stalwart Sir Ian Good at age of 80

Sir Ian Good was praised for the "indelible mark" he left on Scottish racing after his death was announced at the age of 80.

Good, who died on Sunday after a short illness, was a successful owner as well as playing a key role in racing administration and promotion for more than three decades. He was founder chairman of Scottish Racing, the body that supports his country's racing industry, when it was set up in 2000 and also chaired Hamilton Park.

He was a significant figure nationwide, having been elected to the Jockey Club in 2005 then served as deputy senior steward and been acting chairman of the Tote following the departure of Peter Jones in 2007. In addition, he chaired the Racing Foundation, the organisation set up to distribute funds raised from the sale of the Tote to charitable causes within the sport.

In professional life he was chairman of distillers the Edrington Group, whose brands include The Famous Grouse, and he was knighted in 2007 for services to industry in Scotland.

Among the most successful horses to carry his colours in more than 35 years as an owner were the Mary Reveley-trained Penny A Day , who won the Zetland Gold Cup at Redcar in 1995, and Chichester , who landed the Carlisle Bell and the Ganton Stakes at York trained by Keith Dalgleish.

Penny A Day (near side) winning over hurdles at Kelso for Sir Ian Good in 1996 Credit: Smith Phil

Hamilton managing director Ashley Moon said: "It's very sad news. He left an indelible mark on Hamilton Park and on Scottish racing. He'd been on the board here for over 30 years and oversaw the transformation of the business into where it is today.

"He was a true gentleman, incredibly knowledgeable and passionate about the sport and passionate about Scotland, whisky and golf. He was an incredible mentor, he had a brilliant mind and he'll be sorely missed by us all. He was still hands on, we celebrated his 80th birthday at our last meeting last month and all the directors were here."

Among his fellow directors was former trainer Mark Johnston, who said: "He was chairman as long as I've been on the board and he did a huge amount for Hamilton and for Scottish racing.

"He was absolutely fantastic to work with, a very humble man but hugely experienced in small and big business alike. He was a great people person and very good at motivating the team. He was a great man and he was a very young 80-year-old mentally, so bright and with so much left to offer."

Good is survived by his wife Lady Irene and daughters Fiona and Catriona.