Group 1 winner impresses in preparation for potential return at Sandown on Friday

Sandown clues

The wettest March in many years has been followed by a damp April, which has meant the Flat gallop on Racecourse Side has been in demand in addition to the traditional pre-season turf facility known as Waterhall.

Sir Michael Stoute made use of both gallops on Saturday morning, but the main action was on the former at first lot, which saw Champion Stakes winner Bay Bridge go around the bend under Ted Durcan. 

Bay Bridge and Ted Durcan on Saturday morning
Bay Bridge and Ted Durcan on Saturday morning

The five-year-old entire has the option of the Group 3 Gordon Richards Stakes at Sandown on Friday or the Group 1 Prix Ganay as his season opener.

David MilnesNewmarket correspondent
Published on 22 April 2023Last updated 13:39, 22 April 2023
