Grace McEntee back at Chelmsford on Thursday evening after ten-month spell in Kentucky

Apprentice jockey Grace McEntee is to take her first British ride of the year at Chelmsford on Thursday night after bringing a ten-month stint in the US to an end.

McEntee, 23, will be not long off a plane from Kentucky when she turns out at the Essex track, where her father Phil has provided her with the ride on topweight Jacquelina in the 8.00 to mark her return.

McEntee and her apprentice boyfriend Tyler Heard have been based in Lexington, Kentucky since last December and during that time have gained much experience of riding and working at different tracks around the state.

Speaking before their departure from the US, McEntee jnr said: “We're arriving back on Thursday and I’m off straight home for a couple of hours before heading to ride at Chelmsford in the evening. I’m then riding at Newmarket the following day.

"I’ve only 17 winners to go to ride out my claim which is something I’d like to achieve this winter. Hopefully if that goes well I can get going into the season proper in 2024.”

Speaking of their Stateside odyssey, she said: “Both Tyler and I came out here on New Year’s Eve last year. We were both 3lb claimers heading out here and we are now both on 78 winners. We only have a bit of our claim left before we turn professional and hopefully this trip will be helpful in that regard. We thought it would be good to do while we were young enough without having too many ties back home.“

She added: “We were racing at Turfway in Kentucky to start with and then we moved to the surrounding tracks such as Churchill Downs, Indiana Downs, Ellis Park and Keeneland.

“We didn’t know how long we were going to spend out here but we just wanted to gain as much experience as we could. Everything is about time out here so you learn to get a clock in your head."

Tyler Heard winning the Ellis Park Juvenile on Baytown Chatterbox

Heard, 21, who was once with Richard Hughes and is now to be based with Phil McEntee, had the more productive time of the pair in the saddle. He said: “I’ve had 22 winners from 175 rides including two winners for Steve Cauthen who was very kind. We both enjoyed riding at Keeneland the most."

Grace McEntee found getting a rider a struggle but is looking at the bigger picture, and added: “I’ve only had four winners as it’s harder for girls out here. We’ve had girls breaking more barriers back home than they have here. It’s been a great trip none the less.”

The most useful thing they have learned in the US

Grace McEntee

Gate speed. In Britain you don’t really do any gate work but out here we’re doing it every week. Back home, once they’ve had their first run they never go back to the gate unless they're racing, but over here it’s different. The first part of the race is the most important part here.

Tyler Heard

Switching leads. The most important thing I’ve learned is being able to switch leads on a horse. Making sure they’re on the right leg going around bends, which can save energy and also getting them in a rhythm.

Read this next:

The former 310,000gns Juddmonte buy who slipped to a rating of 39 - then won four races on the spin

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.