Goshen owner 'optimistic' about Cesarewitch claims but rain needed for popular hurdler to take his chance

Rain is required if Goshen is to take his chance in Saturday’s Club Godolphin Cesarewitch but connections feel the race could be ideal if conditions turn out to be favourable.

The Gary Moore-trained seven-year-old has finished in the first three on six of his nine Flat turf starts and has a good record fresh, with bookmakers making him a 25-1 shot for the 2m2f event.

Varying forecasts suggest there could be 10-20mm of rain at Newmarket before Saturday and that will be needed for Goshen to run as the going on Tuesday was described as good to firm.