'Funny, kind and outrageous!' - legendary Lambourn figure Cath Walwyn remembered
Cath Walwyn: prominent and popular figure in Lambourn area
Cath Walwyn's endearing spirit, love of Lambourn and contribution to the village were among the central themes as she was remembered on Friday.
Walwyn, who died at the age of 94 last month, was a prominent and popular figure in the area, where her late husband Fulke trained with great distinction.
From a racing family, Walwyn had a brief spelling training following the retirement of her husband and a host of familiar faces packed into the Church of The Sacred Heart, which was built on land donated by the Walwyns.
James BurnLambourn correspondent
Published on 10 February 2023Last updated 15:45, 10 February 2023
