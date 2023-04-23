From good to soft to standing water: 11.30am inspection called at Plumpton after heavy rain

An 11.30am inspection has been called at , despite watering taking place yesterday and the official description reading good to soft at 6.30am this morning.

It is now soft but there are areas of standing water on the course after significantly more rainfall arrived than forecast, but clerk of the course Marcus Waters is optimistic the track will pass the inspection.

"When I walked it this morning we'd had 7mm overnight and since then we've had 17mm," he said. "Last night I was expecting 2-3mm and today 4-5mm, highs of 11mm, and we've got well over double that.

"There's a few areas of standing water and they're the areas of concern, but I think we'd be more likely to race than not likely. The rain has eased now and the forecast is better so fingers crossed we should be okay."

There have already been 19 non-runners at the track – 16 due to the ground – and Waters defended his decision to water the course yesterday after it missed several showers during the week, with both the sun and wind impacting conditions.

"We definitely would have had good to firm in places at the very least if we hadn't have watered and received the rain," he said. "We had three really windy days on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and then yesterday even when we were watering it was really sunny.

"I left the course thinking 'I hope we get rain here' otherwise we might end up good to firm in places. It was really drying out quickly. The forecast pretty much changed every day as I've been looking at it and we've missed a lot of the showers but this time we've hit a big band."

Plumpton's card is due to get underway at 2.00 with a three-runner 2m3½f conditional jockeys' handicap chase.

