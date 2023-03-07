Racing Post logo
Fears of ban on racing in Wales played down as debate on future of greyhounds goes before parliament

Ffos Las: set to race on Monday
Horseracing in Wales is under no immediate threat according to two parliamentarians

Two Welsh parliament members have claimed that horseracing is under no threat in the country as the Senedd (Welsh parliament) prepares to debate whether to ban greyhound racing on Wednesday. 

Members of the cross-party group for racing met on Tuesday when the impending debate, led by minister for rural affairs Lesley Griffiths, was raised as a concern by the BHA’s representative at the meeting. 

The chair of the cross-party group said they believed there would be “no attempt” to review other sports where animals are used, and added that they thought the debate would stop short of leading to a ban on greyhound racing. This comes after a report published by the petitions committee in December recommended that the government should “look at other sports where animals compete” when advising a ban on greyhound racing. 

James StevensWest Country correspondent
Published on 7 March 2023Last updated 18:24, 7 March 2023
