Ex-John Dance trainer James Horton to restart career in Newmarket in December

James Horton has announced he is to restart his training career from Park Lodge Stables in Newmarket from next month.

The 36-year-old is going full circle within the space of nearly a decade having left his post as assistant to Sir Michael Stoute after seven years at Headquarters to become private trainer to owners John and Jess Dance in North Yorkshire in 2021.

That venture came to an end in September after a sequence of events that first led to Dance having his assets frozen after a probe by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which put a block on activity at his yard in Middleham. On Wednesday, the £40 million worldwide freezing order on Dance that had been in place since April had been changed to a restraint order under the Proceeds of Crime Act.