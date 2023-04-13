Definitly Red among those on display in RoR parade at Aintree

Definitly Red, Highland Lodge and Duke Of Navan feature among the horses on show in the annual Retraining of Racehorses (RoR) parade at Aintree on Friday.

Definitly Red enjoyed his biggest successes at Aintree winning back-to-back runnings of the Many Clouds Chase in 2017 and 2018. Last month he was announced as an ambassador for Aintree as part of a scheme to educate and engage the local community with horses.

The horses, who will parade between 12.30pm-12.45pm, have been retrained to compete in a number of different activities since retiring from racing, including hunting, horse ball, team chasing, dressage and showing.

David Catlow, RoR managing director, said: “Our thanks to Aintree and Jockey Club Racecourses for giving us the opportunity to put together a great line-up of horses.

“The RoR parades are designed to educate racegoers whilst offering them a chance to witness first-hand the many different second career options open to racehorses once they retire from racing.”

Full RoR parade: Definitly Red, Duke Of Navan, Early Shirley, Highland Lodge, Net De Treve, Peveril Point, Touch Of Faith, Takingrisks, Top Wood and Walk In The Mill.

Modern Games to tackle Grade 1 on turf at Keeneland

Modern Games begins on his path to the Breeders’ Cup Mile later in the year by lining up against seven rivals in the Grade 1 Maker’s Mark Mile on the turf at Keeneland on Friday.

Trained by Charlie Appleby, Modern Games is unbeaten in three starts in North America having won the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf, Woodbine Mile and Breeders’ Cup Mile.

Trainer Charlie Appleby said: “Keeneland is the starting point for his year, with the Queen Anne being his first big target. From that point, after Ascot, he will be campaigned with the Breeders’ Cup in mind.”

Former lightweight jockey Ray Reader dies at the age of 94

Ray Reader, a popular and in-demand Epsom-based jockey for more than 30 years, has died at the age of 94.

Reader spent four years as an apprentice to Walter Nightingall from 1946-50 and forged a name riding at light weights in handicaps, thanks to his ability to do 7st throughout his career.

Reader’s biggest triumph came in the 1966 Stewards’ Cup aboard the Ron Smyth-trained Patient Constable, while he also tasted success in the Britannia Stakes, the Esher Cup and the Rosebery Handicap.

Reader retired in 1978 and was predeceased by his wife and two daughters.