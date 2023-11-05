Death of former Sporting Life chief photographer Phil Smith at the age of 67

Phil Smith, former chief photographer at The Sporting Life and later part of the Racing Post team, has died at the age of 67.

A keen Wimbledon FC supporter, Smith was also the team's photographer and migrated to Milton Keynes with the club when they moved to Buckinghamshire in 2004.

Initially from South London, Smith also had a home in Boulogne, in northern France, for a number of years but was a presence back on British racecourses in recent years.

"He was a very hard working person," said former colleague and Racing Post photographer Mark Cranham. "He didn't drive and would be going off to places like France for the Arc on the ferry and he'd do it all on his own. He'd go all over the place by train or get lifts.

"He was a tough taskmaster but when he was shooting for The Life he was trying to tell the story of a race in one picture, which isn't easy, and he was a very nice guy."

Smith battled ill health for a number of years and died at his home on Saturday. He is survived by two brothers, a sister and his mother. Funeral details have yet to be announced.