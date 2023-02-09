Danny Brock disqualified from training by Greyhound Board of Great Britain

Danny Brock, the former jockey warned off from British horseracing for 15 years last month, has also been disqualified from training greyhounds.

Brock had been found guilty of engaging in corrupt or fraudulent practices by an independent disciplinary panel last month having deliberately prevented two horses from running on their merits in races between December 2018 and September 2019 to the benefit of a network of gamblers who had placed bets against them.

Following the verdict, the Greyhound Board of Great Britain (GBGB) temporarily suspended Brock's training licence following that outcome, but have now disqualified him for an "indefinite period".

A statement from the GBGB said: "The independent disciplinary committee met today to consider the matter of Danny Brock. Mr Brock was present. The committee found breaches of the rules of racing had been committed by Mr Brock in relation to Rules 152 (ii) and 174 (viii).

"The committee imposed on Mr Brock an indefinite period of disqualification from licensed greyhound racing, pursuant to Rule 160 (vi). Mr Brock has a right of appeal."

Rule 152 concerns breaches of the GBGB rules and part (ii) states it has occurred if "that person [has] acted in a manner or published or caused to be published statements prejudicial to the integrity, proper conduct or good reputation of greyhound racing as regulated by GBGB."

Brock, who had not ridden since July 2021, sent out his first runners as a greyhound trainer in 2019 and has had nearly 280 winners at Harlow, Essex, where he was based.

