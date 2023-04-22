Classic analysis: Fred Darling the trial to follow after dramatic afternoon at Newbury

The Fred Darling appears likely to have more of an impact on events at Newmarket next month than the Greenham after a dramatic afternoon at Newbury capped a week of Classic trials.

The Greenham was meant to be all about Chaldean but was won by a horse who is not even entered for the 2,000 Guineas in Isaac Shelby, while the 5-4 favourite and last year's Dewhurst winner unseated Frankie Dettori at the start.

The winner was cut to 7-1 (from 20) for the French 2,000 Guineas, a race trainer Brian Meehan has indicated is the plan after Isaac Shelby didn't take to the Rowley Mile in the Dewhurst last year. He has shown he can handle soft ground, so cut won't be an issue for him in France, but much will depend on the draw on the day.