'He'll definitely go over fences next season' - Cheltenham winner Iroko following in some famous footsteps

Joint-trainers Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero will be hoping the trend of Martin Pipe winners developing into top-class chasers continues with , who is set to go over fences next season.

Iroko, who could run in the Grade 1 Sefton Novices' Hurdle at Aintree next month, followed Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Galopin Des Champs and other chasing stars such as Don Poli and Sir Des Champs on the Martin Pipe roll of honour last week.

The JP McManus-owned five-year-old was a first festival winner for Stockton Hall Farm yard, where Greenall and Guerriero moved to a shared licence at the start of the season, and also for young Irish jockey Aidan Kelly.