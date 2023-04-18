Racing Post logo
Chelmsford City to submit plans for new 'world-class' £70 million grandstand

An artist's impression of the proposed new grandstand at Chelmsford
An artist's impression of the proposed new grandstand at Chelmsford

Revised plans for a new £70 million multipurpose grandstand at Chelmsford City racecourse are set to be submitted, which it is hoped will make the track a "thriving entertainment destination" for the area.

The course said that approval by Chelmsford City Council for the masterplan of what it described as a new garden village on land belonging to the family of the track's founder John Holmes had paved the way for significant development.

Planning permission had already been granted, but leading architects HOK are preparing to submit amended designs to the council for the new grandstand including bars, restaurants, conferencing and a rooftop terrace with views across the racecourse. 

Bill BarberIndustry editor
Published on 18 April 2023Last updated 17:30, 18 April 2023
