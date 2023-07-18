Charity chief voices fears over British racing's 'unsustainable' business models

British racing has been warned it is too reliant on charitable donations and that a change in its business models will be required for it to have a sustainable future.

However, Rob Hezel, the outgoing chief executive of the Racing Foundation – the charity established from half of the proceeds from the sale of the Tote – said the ongoing industry strategy work provided an opportunity to change the landscape.

The Racing Foundation said it had been concentrating its focus on four main areas, those of people and equine welfare, community engagement and environmental sustainability. Hezel said those issues had now become commercial priorities for British racing.