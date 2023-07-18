Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

Charity chief voices fears over British racing's 'unsustainable' business models

Racing Foundation chief executive Rob Hezel has warned that British racing is over-reliant on charitable donations
Racing Foundation chief executive Rob Hezel has warned that British racing is over-reliant on charitable donations

British racing has been warned it is too reliant on charitable donations and that a change in its business models will be required for it to have a sustainable future.

However, Rob Hezel, the outgoing chief executive of the Racing Foundation – the charity established from half of the proceeds from the sale of the Tote – said the ongoing industry strategy work provided an opportunity to change the landscape.

The Racing Foundation said it had been concentrating its focus on four main areas, those of people and equine welfare, community engagement and environmental sustainability. Hezel said those issues had now become commercial priorities for British racing.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Bill BarberIndustry editor
Published on 18 July 2023Last updated 07:00, 18 July 2023
icon
more inBritain
more inBritain