Catterick could switch from turf track to all-weather due to fixture list changes

CATTERICK, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 28: Racegoers watch the action from the Sky Bet Extra Places Every Day Maiden Hurdle at Catterick Racecourse on December 28, 2020 in Catterick, England. (Photo by Tim Goode - Pool / Getty Images)
Catterick: could be replaced by artificial surface in "less than ten years"Credit: Tim Goode (Getty Images)

Catterick chief executive James Sanderson said on Tuesday transforming the track to an all-weather course was more likely, due to the direction of travel signalled by changes to the fixture list.

Sanderson believes there is a reasonable chance the course's Flat turf track could be replaced by an artificial surface "in less than ten years". Catterick has planning consent in perpetuity to make the transition, having looked into making the move in 2015 and started the process by putting in a floodlight base.

"We did a piece of work recently to update the costs so we know the magnitude of the investment required," Sanderson said. "But the situation remains that we need to have about 50 fixtures to make the business plan work, because of the level of investment. Catterick has 26 of its own fixtures so it's a case of whether we can guarantee the other 24.

David CarrReporter

Published on 31 October 2023inBritain

Last updated 17:00, 31 October 2023

