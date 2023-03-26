Bruce Raymond: Desert Crown Arc clash with Equinox would be wonderful
Connections of Derby hero Desert Crown would relish a showdown with stunning Sheema Classic scorer Equinox in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe later this year, although the immediate focus will be on Sandown's Brigadier Gerard Stakes and Ascot's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes.
A foot injury curtailed last year after Desert Crown's emphatic win at Epsom but his preparation for this season has gone smoothly so far, with his work set to step up in the coming days.
"Desert Crown has been cantering since February and is about to step up into strong work," said Bruce Raymond, racing manager to Desert Crown's owner Saeed Suhail. "He looks fantastic and I think he could be one of the best Derby winners of recent years to remain in training. We're looking forward to good things from him this year."
