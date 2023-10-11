Britain
Brilliant Abbaye winner Highfield Princess to miss Breeders' Cup in favour of Hong Kong Sprint assignment
Highfield Princess: bounced back to win the Prix de l'Abbaye last monthCredit: Edward Whitaker
Highfield Princess will not run at next month's Breeders' Cup and will instead be aimed at the Longines Hong Kong Sprint on December 10.
The six-year-old bounced back to form when defying a wide draw to land the Prix de l'Abbaye at Longchamp this month for trainer John Quinn.
She finished fourth in last year's Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint and a trip to Santa Anita was under consideration for the four-time Group 1 winner. However, connections have decided to give Highfield Princess more time and prioritise the Group 1 Hong Kong Sprint over six furlongs.
Jonathan HardingReporter
Published on 11 October 2023Last updated 11:45, 11 October 2023
