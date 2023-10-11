Brilliant Abbaye winner Highfield Princess to miss Breeders' Cup in favour of Hong Kong Sprint assignment

Highfield Princess will not run at next month's Breeders' Cup and will instead be aimed at the Longines Hong Kong Sprint on December 10.

The six-year-old bounced back to form when defying a wide draw to land the Prix de l'Abbaye at Longchamp this month for trainer John Quinn .

She finished fourth in last year's Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint and a trip to Santa Anita was under consideration for the four-time Group 1 winner. However, connections have decided to give Highfield Princess more time and prioritise the Group 1 Hong Kong Sprint over six furlongs.