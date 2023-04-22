Racing Post logo
BoyleSports expands British retail estate with purchase of nine betting shops in Manchester

NOBLE YEATS ridden by Sean Bowen wins the BOYLESPORTS MANY CLOUDS CHASE at AINTREE 3/12/22Photograph by Grossick Racing Photography 0771 046 1723
BoyleSports: purchased nine shops in the Manchester areaCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

BoyleSports have expanded their footprint on the British high street with the purchase of the independent chain Lewis Bookmakers.

The acquisition of the nine betting offices in the Manchester area takes BoyleSports' British retail estate to 44 shops.

The firm is already the largest independent bookmaker in Ireland with 334 shops.

Bill BarberIndustry editor
Published on 22 April 2023Last updated 11:00, 22 April 2023
