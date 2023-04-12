Big turnout for funeral of popular former Newmarket trainer Dave Morris

More than 200 mourners packed the aisles at the West Suffolk Crematorium in Bury St Edmunds on Wednesday afternoon for the funeral of Dave Morris, the popular former Newmarket trainer. Morris, who was also a former jockey and later a long-time work-rider for Sir Henry Cecil, died last month aged 74 after a long battle with multiple cancers.

He is best known for preparing Bay Of Islands to win the 2000 Northumberland Plate in the colours of Bloomsbury Stud. Andrew Tavistock, the Duke of Bedford, paid a warm tribute, recalling: “That win was a long time in the planning and what Dave enjoyed about it most was that he beat trainers renowned for laying one out for a handicap.”

Tavistock also remarked on Morris’s other great passion apart from horses and his family, which was talking. He said: “I knew if I saw Dave’s name come up on my phone that I would have to have at least an hour clear ahead of me if I was going to answer it!"

Clive Brittain (left) and Ray Still at Dave Morris's funeral

The service was taken by the racing chaplain Simon Bailey and there was a good turnout from the town's training community including Clive Brittain, Roger Varian, Charlie McBride, Stuart Williams, George Margarson, Chris Dwyer, Alan Bailey, Mark Tompkins, John Berry, Chris Wall and William Jarvis.

From the weighing room, those in attendance included Richard and Michael Hills, Jason Weaver, Ted Durcan, Billy Newnes, John Lowe, Nigel Day, Philip Robinson, Michael Tebbutt and Ray Still.

Morris’s former colleagues at Warren Place where his nickname was ‘Swivel’ such was his interest in other horses on the gallops, were also well represented with Paddy Rudkin, John Scott, Dave Goodwin, Tony ‘Bomber’ Majors, Stevie Kingstree and Frank Conlon all in attendance.

His sons Paul, James and Ben also gave tributes, with Ben remarking his father was "a legend and a father figure to many people here today" such was his popularity.

The service was followed by a reception at the Racing Centre in Newmarket. Any donations are requested to Racing Welfare, ROR and Cancer Research UK.