BHA to investigate Cheltenham Festival weights leak which put some punters a step ahead

The BHA has opened an investigation into how the weights for the Cheltenham Festival handicaps came into circulation before they were announced at a special weights launch last week.

The leak of information meant punters in the know would have been able to profit from taking advantageous odds before the weights became available to the wider public. The BHA has said steps will be taken to ensure there is no repetition of this in future.

The Cheltenham handicaps weights, which are framed by BHA handicappers, are then sent to Weatherbys, racing's administrative body, and to Jockey Club Racecourses, the owner of Cheltenham. They were originally set to be announced by the Jockey Club as soon as they were received last Tuesday, but that was pushed back so they could be unveiled at a function at noon on Wednesday. However, copies of the weights were in circulation during the preceding 24 hours.