Betfair Chase the 'number one choice' for Bravemansgame's comeback as Paul Nicholls mulls over route to King George defence

Bravemansgame: on course for the King George at Kempton on Boxing Day
Bravemansgame: on course for the King George at Kempton on Boxing DayCredit: Alan Crowhurst / Getty Images

Bravemansgame could warm up for his King George VI Chase defence in Grade 1 company, with trainer Paul Nicholls revealing the Betfair Chase is his preferred choice for the return last season's Cheltenham Gold Cup runner-up.

Bryan Drew's eight-year-old started last season in Wetherby's Charlie Hall Chase and that contest, on November 4, is among options again along with the Champion Chase at Down Royal the same day. The Betfair Chase takes place on November 25.

Nicholls said that the ground will dictate where Bravemansgame has his first run since finishing third to shock winner Fastorslow in the Punchestown Gold Cup, but Haydock's jumps highlight is the early favourite.

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

James StevensWest Country correspondent
Published on 11 September 2023Last updated 18:12, 11 September 2023
