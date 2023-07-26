Racing Post logo
Banks' closure of racecourse bookmaker accounts described as a 'scandal'

Cashing in at Cheltenham: backing favourites in certain races at the festival can lead to a profit
Racecourse bookmakers have complained their bank accounts are being closed down without explanationCredit: Matt Cardy (Getty Images)

The closure of bank accounts belonging to racecourse bookmakers was described as a "scandal" by one MP yesterday as the reverberations over the shutting down of ex-UKIP leader Nigel Farage's account spread to the betting industry.

Numerous racecourse bookmakers have revealed they have had accounts closed by banks without explanation. One bookmaker, Graham Thorpe, told the Racing Post he had had 11 accounts associated with him closed, including those of charities and organisations for which he was treasurer.

Farage has claimed his political views were part of the decision for his accounts being closed. Bookmakers believe banks are acting in their case as they are betting businesses that deal in large sums of cash. One said they were treated by banks as "third-rate citizens".

Bill BarberIndustry editor
Published on 26 July 2023Last updated 20:48, 26 July 2023
