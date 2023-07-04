Racing Post logo
'Ascot was blinding' - Mick Appleby bullish Annaf can break turf and Group duck at Sandown

Annaf (green cap, left): runs in Saturday's Coral Charge at Sandown
Annaf (green cap, left): runs in Saturday's Coral Charge at Sandown

Mick Appleby hopes King's Stand Stakes third Annaf will finally pick up a belated first turf win in Saturday's Coral Charge (1.50) at Sandown and believes he will be hard to beat if he replicates his "blinding" Royal Ascot run.

The four-year-old ran a career-best effort on Racing Post Ratings when defying his 50-1 odds to finish two and a half lengths behind Bradsell in the 5f Group 1 last month. He will be one of two runners in the Sandown contest for Appleby, who is also set to rely on last year's winner Raasel.

All five of Annaf's wins so far have come on the all-weather, including in Listed company at Lingfield earlier this year, and the Rutland-based trainer is also eager to get him a breakthrough Group win at the weekend.

Matt RennieReporter
Published on 4 July 2023Last updated 18:00, 4 July 2023
