Ascot to partner with Racing Media Academy as applications open for 2024

Ascot racecourse has been announced as a new partner for the Racing Media Academy as applications for the 2024 intake opened on Wednesday.

The academy, jointly funded by the programme's media partners and the Racing Foundation, was set up in 2021 by Sky Sports Racing broadcaster Josh Apiafi with the aim of developing equality, diversity and inclusion in the sport and to create a pathway into racing for talent from all backgrounds.

Now in its third year, the academy gives candidates from all backgrounds the opportunity to learn more about the industry with a week's intensive training at the British Racing School before undertaking paid work placements at all of the sport's leading media outlets.

Media partners include the Racing Post, ITV Sport, the Jockey Club, Sky Sports Racing, Arena Racing Company (Arc), Racecourse Media Group, Great British Racing, RaceTech, JSC Communications and Nick Luck Daily, with Ascot set to join from next year.

Ashleigh Wicheard, who worked as travelling assistant for Neil Mulholland and took the knee prior to winning the Magnolia Cup in 2022, was among last year's intake and went on to work successfully for RTV as she continues to pursue her dream to become a racing presenter.

Apiafi said: "The first two runnings of the academy were a huge success with 18 of the 23 candidates going on to secure full-time employment within media and marketing in the sport, including Jack Ready who joined Arc and never came back.

"We can't guarantee people jobs but we hope it gives them a leg-up into work, and we're delighted to have Ascot on board as our media partners and look forward to welcoming the new class of 2024."

The Racing Media Academy is available to anyone over the age of 18 and is free to access, with applications set to close on December 31. Click here for more information.

