Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

Ascot crowd of almost 25,000 Shergar Cup's biggest since 2018 as summer attendances continue to rise

Shergar Cup: watched by over 25,000 racegoers on Saturday
Shergar Cup: watched by almost 25,000 racegoers on SaturdayCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Ascot supremo Nick Smith hailed a bumper Shergar Cup crowd and said it was another sign of the promising trend of rising attendances at many major fixtures at British courses this summer. A crowd of 24,701 was at Ascot on Saturday, the highest for the fixture since 2018.

Smith described the six-race card, in which jockeys ride for one of four teams, as "very popular" with racegoers while also generating considerable betting turnover because of the appeal of its competitive handicaps.

The crowd was up more than 8,000 on last year and follows York and Newbury recently recording their biggest attendances since the pandemic. Crowds were also up more than four per cent at Glorious Goodwood despite the poor weather at the meeting this month.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

James StevensWest Country correspondent
Published on 13 August 2023Last updated 20:10, 13 August 2023
icon
more inBritain
more inBritain