Ascot chief hails quality of Saturday's card - but train strikes set to affect attendance levels

Saturday's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes card is helping to show that Ascot is meeting its ambition of transforming a single showpiece race into the highlight of a top-class day, according to the track's director of racing Nick Smith.

Enable beat just two rivals in 2020 in Ascot's Group 1 highlight, yet this year's line-up is poised to be a classic featuring the Derby one-two, Auguste Rodin and King Of Steel, along with classy performers Hukum, Emily Upjohn, Westover and defending champion Pyledriver.

Yet the track will not be getting the crowd it was hoping for, with Smith admitting sales were a "struggle" due to train strikes on the day. The attendance is forecast to be less than the 18,462 on track last year.