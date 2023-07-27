Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

Ascot chief hails quality of Saturday's card - but train strikes set to affect attendance levels

Pyledriver and PJ McDonald are clear of Arc winner Torquator Tasso in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot in July
Pyledriver: winner of the King George last seasonCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Saturday's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes card is helping to show that Ascot is meeting its ambition of transforming a single showpiece race into the highlight of a top-class day, according to the track's director of racing Nick Smith.

Enable beat just two rivals in 2020 in Ascot's Group 1 highlight, yet this year's line-up is poised to be a classic featuring the Derby one-two, Auguste Rodin and King Of Steel, along with classy performers Hukum, Emily Upjohn, Westover and defending champion Pyledriver.

Yet the track will not be getting the crowd it was hoping for, with Smith admitting sales were a "struggle" due to train strikes on the day. The attendance is forecast to be less than the 18,462 on track last year.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

James StevensWest Country correspondent
Published on 27 July 2023Last updated 12:30, 27 July 2023
icon
more inBritain
more inBritain