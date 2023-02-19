Racing Post logo
'Andrew’s training set-up might help him' - Balding the beneficiary as Guineas fourth Eydon is on the move

Eydon was being prepared for the 2022 Derby when suffering the first of a series of setbacks which ended his season
Eydon: was being prepared for the 2022 Derby when suffering the first of a series of setbacks which ended his seasonCredit: Edward Whitaker

Last year's 2,000 Guineas fourth Eydon has been moved by his owner Prince Faisal and will be trained by Andrew Balding in 2023. 

The homebred son of Olden Times burst on to the scene for the prince and Roger Varian last spring when winning the Feilden Stakes over 1m1f before running a mighty race to be fourth to Coroebus in the Guineas. 

Eydon was being aimed at the Derby and had completed a tour of Epsom during the public gallops morning, but he suffered a minor setback the week of the race and was not seen out again. 

Scott BurtonFrance correspondent
Published on 19 February 2023Last updated 17:30, 19 February 2023
