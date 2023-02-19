'Andrew’s training set-up might help him' - Balding the beneficiary as Guineas fourth Eydon is on the move

Last year's 2,000 Guineas fourth has been moved by his owner Prince Faisal and will be trained by Andrew Balding in 2023.

The homebred son of Olden Times burst on to the scene for the prince and Roger Varian last spring when winning the Feilden Stakes over 1m1f before running a mighty race to be fourth to Coroebus in the Guineas.

Eydon was being aimed at the Derby and had completed a tour of Epsom during the public gallops morning, and was not seen out again.