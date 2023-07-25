Racing Post logo
Amo ace King Of Steel impresses in key workout before King George

King of the trial ground

It was a busy Tuesday morning on the Limekilns, where one of the stars on show was King Of Steel, who is vying for favouritism in Saturday's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

King Of Steel and Raul de Silva turning heads this morning
King Of Steel and Raul de Silva turning heads this morning

Apparently Amo Racing boss Kia Joorabchian was meant to turn out to watch his star, and he missed a treat as the Roger Varian-trained Royal Ascot winner went off the end of the trial ground under Raul de Silva.

Goodwood trials morning

John and Thady Gosden, and assistant trainer Barry O’Dowd, walked the round gallop on the Limekilns before using it to good effect with their Goodwood team, headed by Inspiral.

David MilnesNewmarket correspondent
Published on 25 July 2023Last updated 14:52, 25 July 2023
