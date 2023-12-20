'A statement of change and a promise of inclusivity' - Racing Media Academy announces partnership with the Invictus Foundation

The Racing Media Academy's new collaboration with the Invictus Foundation has been described by Sky Sports Racing broadcaster Josh Apiafi as a "statement of change and a promise of inclusivity".

The partnership was announced on Monday and will mean wounded, injured and sick service personnel, both serving and veterans, will be able to apply for the Racing Media Academy , which offers free education and working placements for those interested in racing media.

The foundation aims to create a pathway for recovery and growth through sporting events such as the Invictus Games – an international competition first held in 2014 – while aiming to influence the perception and understanding of disability and mental health.

Apiafi, who founded the Racing Media Academy in 2021 with the aim to improve diversity and inclusion in racing, said: "This is more than a partnership; it's a statement of change, a promise of inclusivity, and a testament to the power of collaboration.

"The Racing Media Academy and the Invictus Foundation are not just bridging gaps, they're building new pathways for talent, passion, and resilience to flourish in the realms of sports and media.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Invictus Foundation into our network of supporters and it will allow us to expand the opportunities available within the Racing Media Academy, reaching a broader audience and fostering a more inclusive and diverse environment in the racing media sector."

The partnership will mean Invictus will receive access and opportunities to host their own courses at the British Racing School in Newmarket and work with organisations such as Jockey Club Racecourses and Arena Racing Company (Arc), both of which are media partners of the Racing Media Academy.

"This will be a massive opening for both the sport and for Invictus," Apiafi added. "Previous examples of what we have achieved with funding from the Racing Foundation includes the partnership between the Stephen Lawrence Foundation and Arc, which sourced four new apprentices at Lingfield Park from inner-city London.

"We also introduced Youth Unity to the British Racing School and since then they have hosted two weekly courses with ten inner-city teenagers on each, many of whom had never seen a horse in the flesh."

The Racing Media Academy is free to enter and open to anyone over the age of 18. Applications for the 2024 intake are open until December 31. To find out more click here .

