Super Bowl novelty bets: Gatorade, HT show and coin toss odds

The Super Bowl novelty bets are arguably among the most interesting and exciting betting opportunities in Super Bowl wagering. From the casual sports fan to the analytical NFL viewer, there is a betting market for you. Whether you want to place a bet on the Super Bowl coin toss, Gatorade shower, length of the national anthem or what Rihanna's first song will be at the Super Bowl half-time show, you can get in on the action from Glendale, Arizona.

Novelty bets for the Super Bowl typically include wagers on various aspects of the game or the hal-ftime show. These bets are offered by sportsbooks and often add an extra layer of excitement to your viewing experience. However, it's important to remember that novelty bets often have less favourable odds compared to more traditional wagers and should be used for entertainment purposes only.

How to bet on the Super Bowl novelty markets

Bookmaker odds and tips for the Super Bowl novelty bets

You've read how to join one or more of the top bookmakers in the land. Now is the time to get involved in the most watched sporting event in the world. Below are the main Super Bowl novelty markets available and we offer our expert's best wagers.

Coin toss

You can bet whether the coin toss will be heads or tails or whether the Eagles or Chiefs win the coin toss. The odds are 10-11 either way, with no betting experience necessary.

National anthem length

The musical performance of singing the Star Spangled Banner is one of the highlights of the novelty bet opportunities. Famous country musician Chris Stapleton takes centre stage this year. There has been a move towards over 127 seconds since the line was set, but we feel the unders are the way to go, with a lack of vocal gymnastics expected despite a slower tempo using his guitar.

Gatorade shower

The previous two renewals have seen the winning coach doused in blue Gatorade. This season's Gatorade shower is likely to end that sequence, with the Kansas City Chiefs favouring orange when they last won the Super Bowl in 2020. Philadelphia used yellow Gatorade when lifting the Vince Lombardi trophy in 2018. Yellow-green is the worthy favourite for this market, with the Philadelphia Eagles the current favourites to win the big game.

Name of Rihanna's first song at the Super Bowl half-time show

Nine-time Grammy winner Rihanna takes to the stage for the Super Bowl 57 half-time show. Rihanna has stated that she wants the show to be a "celebration of her music career". 'Don't Stop The Music' would be a fitting first song to begin the famous half-time show. For those who like to chance a longshot, how about 'Umbrella' kicking off her set? This is one of Rihanna's most recognisable songs and would be sure to get the party started.

Total number of songs Rihanna performs at the Super Bowl half-time show

With a multitude of number-one singles in her arsenal, the total number of songs Rihanna performs seems low at 9.5. Indeed, with nine UK number-one singles, she could easily top that figure, especially with the prospect of being joined by some of those who have featured on her smash hits.

