Super Bowl best bets, touchdown scorers, MVP and free bets

Our best Super Bowl 57 best bets and prop selections

Patrick Mahomes proved he can lead his team to victory when it matters the most when successful against Cincinnati in the AFC Conference final. That victory was particularly impressive, considering his battle with a high-ankle sprain. With a lack of mobility from the pocket, coupled with a running game that offered zero in the aforementioned game, look for Mahomes to make quick throws. Isiah Pacheco is one who is likely to benefit from advantageous scenarios for the Chiefs offence. Back Pacheco to have over 15.5 receiving yards.

Tight end Dallas Goedert is a big weapon for the Eagles. He has delivered 40 or more receiving yards in ten of his 14 appearances this season. The Chiefs defense may struggle to handle Philly's reliable passing option, having ranked 17th versus tight ends during the regular season. Back Goedert to have more than 47.5 receiving yards. The big receiver is also a decent value wager as a touchdown scorer, considering Kansas allowed nine regular season touchdown passes to tight ends. Back Goedert to score a touchdown anytime.

Our third prop bet is Kenneth Gainwell over 19.5 rushing yards. The Eagles running back has impressed in recent weeks, with increased input in the Green Birds' offence. He ran for almost 50 yards in the NFC Conference final two weeks ago and could easily be called upon to eat the clock in the second half.

Since the turn of the millennium, 14 out of 21 (61 per cent) Super Bowls have seen the MVP given to a winning quarterback. The logical outcome will be that Mahomes or Hurts will secure the award this Sunday. For punters who seek a longshot, how about top Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick winning at 33-1? Reddick registered a staggering 16 sacks during the regular season and forced five fumbles. Linebackers are no forlorn hope of winning the MVP award, with a player from that position landing the prize in 2014 and 2016.

