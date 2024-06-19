- More
Royal Ascot day three betting offer: get £40 in free bets + a £10 for Euro 2024 with Paddy Power
Paddy Power are famous for their bold and funny marketing. Some of their past campaigns have caused a stir and gotten some laughs, but when it comes to Royal Ascot, they're serious about giving their customers the best deals.
The Dublin-based bookie attracts a global audience due to their generosity, exciting markets, and eyecatching promotions, and new Paddy Power customers can bag £40 in free bets when you place a £10 bet on Royal Ascot plus a £10 free bet builder for Euro 2024. You can take advantage of this superb bonus by clicking the link below.
The welcome bonus free bet is available to all new Paddy Power customers through this page. It takes just a few moments to complete and can be done from home using your desktop computer or on the move through the Paddy Power app.
£40 in Free Bets When You Bet £10 on Royal Ascot + £10 Euros Bet Builder
Below, we detail the Paddy Power betting offer and how to sign up in order to get your hands on this exclusive free bet bonus for Ascot day two.
Royal Ascot day three preview
Day three centres around the most prestigious prize for stayers, the Ascot Gold Cup, and 2022 winner Kyprios, who missed most of last year through injury, is raring to make up for lost time in the two and a half mile Group 1.
A mix of those who tackled the Epsom Oaks and those kept fresh will face off in a fascinating Group 2 Ribblesdale, while more Classic runners could drop in grade for the Hampton Court, won last year by Waipiro, who finished sixth in the Derby prior to that success.
The Norfolk provides speedy two-year-olds with the opportunity to shine, while punters can also get stuck into three tricky handicaps - the King George V Stakes, Britannia and Buckingham Palace Stakes.
Paddy Power day three Royal Ascot offer: £50 in free bets
The Paddy Power promotion is available to all new players today. When you register an account with this online betting giant – we’ll explain how shortly – you get a total of £50 in free bets once you've staked just £10.
The Paddy Power sign-up offer gives you many chances to win. You keep the profits if your selection does as expected and the wins the race, while also being able to enjoy £50 in free bets to use, including that £10 Euro 2024 bet builder. If things don't go to plan and your horse loses, you still have the free bet to have another go at finding a winner.
Steps on how to claim your Paddy Power Royal Ascot betting offer
Paddy Power are one of the most-trusted online bookmakers going and signing up for the Paddy Power betting offer is fast, secure and straightforward. These simple steps ensure you are registered as a new player and can access a total of £50 in free bets using your smartphone or laptop.
- Use promo code YSKASU
- Deposit a minimum of £10 via cards or Apple Pay.
- Place a min. £10 bet on the Royal Ascot festival 2025, at min. odds 1/5 (1.2) — get £40 in racing free bets + a £10 Bet Builder on EURO 2024
Paddy Power Royal Ascot betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions
We highly recommend that you take the time to read the terms and conditions attached to the Paddy Power sign-up promotion before signing up. This takes just a few minutes to complete and will improve your understanding of how this Royal Ascot betting offer works and what's expected of you as a new customer.
- New customer offer.
- Place a £10 bet on Royal Ascot, at min. odds 1/5 (1.2) — get £40 in racing free bets + a £10 Bet Builder on EURO 2024 (which will be credited by 12pm the day after your qualifying stake is settled).
- Deposits via Cards & Apple Pay will qualify.
- Free bets will be awarded after the qualifying bet has been settled.
- T&Cs apply.
- Please gamble responsibly.
How to spend your Paddy Power Royal Ascot free bets
With Paddy Power offering a total of £40 in Royal Ascot free bets for this week's racing, there are plenty of options available for you to bet on. Here are some ideas:
Whistlejacket to win the Norfolk @6-5 with Paddy Power
Whistlejacket relished the drop to 5f when running away with the First Flier Stakes last time, form that was franked when runner-up Arizona Blaze took the Marble Hill on his next start. A well-touted brother to Little Big Bear, who won at the royal meeting as a juvenile, he should have no issue with faster ground.
Kamboo to win King George V Stakes @8-1 with Paddy Power
Persica’s Epsom romp has given the London Gold Cup form a huge boost, but I’m not sure he will stay the extra two furlongs here, while his big rating hike isn’t ideal either, so the second and third from Newbury, Poniros and Chantilly, are more solid options. However, I’m willing to chance Kamboo, who last ran in the Derby after an impressive maiden win. He missed his intended prep, so will likely step forward from that, and could be well treated off 89.
Note, these odds are subject to change
Day three Royal Ascot schedule
Royal Ascot is a week in the calendar not to be missed for Flat fans, with the crowd showing up dressed in their best clobber to cheer on their favourite horses and jockeys. The highlight of day three is the Ascot Gold Cup.
Thursday, June 20
- 2:30: Norfolk Stakes
- 3:05: King George V Stakes
- 3:40: Ribblesdale Stakes
- 4:20: Gold Cup
- 5:00: Britannia Stakes
- 5:35: Hampton Court Stakes
- 6:10: Buckingham Palace Stakes
Why bet on Royal Ascot with Paddy Power?
If the welcome bonus isn’t enough to convince you that Paddy Power are the best choice for your betting needs this week, we have a few more points of note. These benefits are available to both new and existing members.
Paddy Power offers better odds
Paddy Power offers better odds on many of the week’s most popular bets. Customers enjoy access to market best price on favourites and other leading runners at Ascot.
Paddy Power offers more ways to bet
More ways to bet means more ways to win, and Paddy Power members have choices at their fingertips. Each race has several betting markets and specials, including yes/no on the favourite to win.
Paddy Power live streaming
Watch every race free with the Paddy Power live streaming tab. If you are a member of this bookie, you will enjoy an HD-quality live stream.
Paddy Power Royal Ascot offers for existing customers
We’re sure you’ll agree the Paddy Power welcome bonus is worth having, and your share is just a click away. But there’s more good news. This online sportsbook offers deals, including best odds guaranteed, and an enhanced each way to all members. Here are the best of what’s available.
Best odds guaranteed
Bet on any horse in any race at Royal Ascot and take the odds offered. Your bet will be settled at higher odds if the SP is better.
Free bets for losing accas
Place a horse racing accumulator with four or more selections this week and get your stakes back if you lose by just one leg.
Be sure to also check out our latest exclusive and enhanced betting offers ahead of Thursday's Denmark vs England Euro 2024 match.
45/1 England to Win, Denmark v England
50/1 Kane To Start. Denmark v England
- Free Bets on every England game to use on BuildABet
Remember to gamble responsibly
Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.
Click for more Royal Ascot free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
