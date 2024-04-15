Grab £10 in Premier League free bets with Bzeebet when you sign up and bet just £10 this April
To get you up for the Premier League and more this April, Bzeebet are offering a £10 free bet when you bet £10.
Grab your £10 Bzeebetfree bet bonus here
Grab £10 in Bzeebet free bets when you bet £10
Here is how you can claim this Bzeebet £10 free betting offer when you place a qualifying £10 bet.
- Head over to Bzeebet through this link to sign up
- Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details
- Place a £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 1-1 (EVS)
- Once your qualifying bet settles, £10 free bet token will be automatically credited to your account
- Read the full T&Cs here
Bzeebet football betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions
It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Bzeebet betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.
The promotion from Bzeebet gives you a £10 free bet to place across racing, football and other relevant markets. It’s worth taking a minute to read through the T&Cs of this offer.
- This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household.
- Max. Free Bet Token amount £10.
- Minimum Deposit: £10. Minimum wagering on Sport to activate the Free Bet Token: £10.
- Void/cancelled or Cashed Out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the Free Bet Token.
- Customers who deposit using PayPal, Neteller, Paysafe, Skrill or Skrill 1-Tap will not be eligible for any Free Bet Token offer.
- A further list of the types of play that are prohibited in this promotion is included in our Bonus Policy.
- Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more and made a qualifying bet in accordance with the Free Bet Token Specific Terms and Conditions.
Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 15 April 2024inBetting offers
Last updated 13:00, 15 April 2024
- Tote Grand National Free Bets: Get £10 free bet if your first bet loses + 50 Free Spins for Aintree
- William Hill Grand National Free Bets: Get £10 in Free Bets for the Grand National + six each-way places
- Sky Bet Grand National Extra Places: Get Six Places Each-Way on Today’s Aintree Grand National
- Grand National 2024 free bets: get £60 in free bets today
- Grand National 2024 Favourites: Leading Contenders + Grab £140 in Free Bets & Bonuses
- Tote Grand National Free Bets: Get £10 free bet if your first bet loses + 50 Free Spins for Aintree
- William Hill Grand National Free Bets: Get £10 in Free Bets for the Grand National + six each-way places
- Sky Bet Grand National Extra Places: Get Six Places Each-Way on Today’s Aintree Grand National
- Grand National 2024 free bets: get £60 in free bets today
- Grand National 2024 Favourites: Leading Contenders + Grab £140 in Free Bets & Bonuses