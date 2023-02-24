Get 60-1 on Jake Paul or Tommy Fury to win with William Hill offer

They may not be fighting for a championship belt but there's plenty on the line in this bout as YouTuber Jake Paul takes on Tommy Fury, brother of the Gypsy King Tyson Fury, on BT Sport Box Office. There's been plenty of bad blood between them in the build-up and William Hill are offering 60-1 about whichever boxer you fancy to win by KO/TKO or DQ.

This article has everything you need to take advantage of William Hill's offer, including a step-by-step guide to registering, our team's expert big fight predictions and more.

How to back Jake Paul or Tommy Fury at 60-1 with William Hill promo code

Grab this stunning enhanced price on Jake Paul or Tommy Fury by registering as a new customer with William Hill. This promotion is a welcome bonus, meaning it's only available to new customers who register for an account and bet on the outcome.

to join William Hill and you will be able to claim 60-1 on either fighter, boosted from their original prices offered to everyone else. That's just too big of an enhancement to ignore. Keep reading to find out how to sign up quickly and securely using your mobile.

to join William Hill

Add your details to the registration form

Input the William Hill promo code for Jake Paul EP60JPA or for Tommy Fury EP60TFU

Make a deposit and bet on Paul or Fury

Get paid out at odds of 60-1 if the fighter you back wins

William Hill promo code: terms and conditions

Below are some of the terms and conditions we advise you to remember when registering as a new customer with William Hill.

18+, new customers using EP60JPA or EP60TFU

This applies to bets placed from 09:00 on February 22, 2023 until 22:00 on February 23, 2023

£1 must be staked on Jake Paul to win by KO or TKO at 60-1 or Tommy Fury to win by KO or TKO at 60-1

Enhanced returns are paid in free bets (30-day expiry)

Fight fans: William Hill is in your corner

William Hill is known throughout the gambling industry as a sportsbook that loves to give good, old-fashioned customer service. The app is famous for its football coverage and generous odds on the beautiful game, and also covers every major boxing fight. Here are a few examples of why you'll love this bookmaker when betting on this fight.

William Hill has unrivalled coverage of boxing, offering betting odds on the biggest fights of the year but also covering the undercard. That allows followers of the boxing to use their knowledge of emerging talent to target a profit.

They have incredible prices available on the most popular bets. Check any respected gambling odds comparison app and you'll notice William Hill are head and shoulders above the competition regarding offering value.

The markets available in this fight are worth mentioning. While most sportsbooks allow customers to predict the winner, William Hill go further. Have your say on which fighter will triumph, how many rounds the bout will last, the method of victory and more.

Jake Paul v Tommy Fury boxing prediction: back Fury to triumph

A competitive pre-fight betting market tells us traders aren't sure who to support here. They expect a hard-fought battle but struggle to pick the fighter they want to support. Instead, William Hill offer great odds on both men and leave it up to punters to decide who is worth backing.

The professional vs the YouTuber, it should be a clear-cut case surely? The market doesn't suggest so, but we think that the training will pay off and Tommy Fury will be able to claim victory over his vocal opponent inside before the final bell.

With over 12 years of experience training in the ring, Fury should have too much for Paul even if their 'fighting' experience is of a similar level. We're sure many boxing purists will be hoping that is the case to try to prevent their sport being infiltrated by influencers. For our prediction on Sunday's fight, we say .

