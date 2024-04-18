CopyBet sign-up offer: Get £50 in free bets when you sign up and bet just £10 this April
To help you get into the swing of spring, CopyBet are offering £50 in free bets when you place a £10 sports bet this April.
Here is how you can claim this CopyBet £50 free betting offer when you place a qualifying £10 bet.
- Head over to CopyBet through this link to sign up
- Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details
- Place a £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 1.9 or greater
- Once your qualifying bet settles, 5x £10 free bets will be automatically credited to your account
- Note that your 5x £10 free bets apply to different markets, so ensure you read the full T&Cs
CopyBet free bets sign-up offer: terms and conditions
It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this CopyBet betting offer and what's expected of you as a new customer.
The promotion from CopyBet gives you 5x £10 free bets to place across racing, football and other relevant markets. Some betting tokens are only applicable to certain sports, so it’s worth taking a minute to read through the T&Cs of this offer.
- New customers only
- Customers have seven days to place a qualifying bet to receive 5x Free Bets: 1x £10 horse racing, 2x £10 in-play bets, 1x £10 acca and 1x £10 football
- Seven-day expiry
- Exclusions apply
- Stakes are not returned
- Further T&Cs apply
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 18 April 2024inBetting offers
Last updated 19:00, 18 April 2024
