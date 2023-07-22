Bet on UFC 224 London: Aspinall vs Tybura and Grab £30 in Free Bets at Sky Bet

With this special UFC betting offer from Sky Bet, you have the chance to win up to £30 in free bets when you bet on UFC 224 London: Aspinall vs Tybura.

Tom Aspinall holds an impressive MMA record of 12-3, with a UFC record of 5-1 coming into Saturday. However, in his most recent match in July 2022, he suffered a loss against Curtis Blaydes due to a knee injury that left him unable to defend himself, and Blaydes capitalised on this opportunity with a KO/TKO victory. Despite that setback, Aspinall's statistics are formidable:

Significant strikes landed per minute: 7.41

Striking accuracy: 65 per cent

Significant strikes absorbed per minute: 2.87

Striking defence rate: 64 per cent

Takedowns per 15 minutes: 4.00

Submissions attempted per 15 minutes: 2.00

Takedown accuracy: 100 per cent

Takedown defence: 100 per cent

Heading into this fight, Aspinall is considered the overwhelming favourite, especially since he has recovered from his previous injury. With a track record of winning nine out of 12 fights by KO/TKO, he has a strong advantage over his opponent, Marcin Tybura. Tybura, on the other hand, has suffered four KO/TKO losses out of his seven fights.

UFC 224 London schedule and featured fights

UFC 224 London is scheduled to take place on July 22, 2023 at the O2 Arena. The event will feature several close matchups, including the main event of the evening between Aspinall vsTybura.

(Heavyweight) Tom Aspinall vs Marcin Tybura

(Women's Flyweight) Molly McCann vs Julija Stoliarenko

(Featherweight) Nathaniel Wood vs Andre Fili

(Middleweight) Paul Craig vs André Muniz

(Lightweight) Jai Herbert vs Farès Ziam

(Featherweight) Lerone Murphy vs Joshua Culibao

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.