Arsenal v Manchester City predictions and a £20 Coral free bet

The Premier League leaders host the champions at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday from 8pm. Arsenal fans hope to see their team make home advantage count to bag a vital three points that would move them closer to winning the title. Man City are playing catch-up but hold experience in what it takes to win the league as they aim for three in a row. Which side are you backing?

If the Gunners win in midweek, they'll move six points clear of their opponents despite winning just two of their last five. An away win would drive Pep Guardiola's team into pole position. There's all to play for here, and Coral's free bet makes placing a bet more attractive.

Arsenal v Man City preview and prediction

Arsenal are the home team in the league position their opponents desire most, but their lead has been cut to just three points. That's after Arsenal took one of the six points available in their last two. They were beaten by Everton at Goodison Park and were then held to a draw by neighbours Brentford at the weekend.

A third defeat of the season and a third game without a win would pile pressure on Mikel Arteta's hopefuls. They have impressed from the start but appear to be wobbling. Is their challenge about to fall apart, or are Arsenal ready to get back on track?

The stats don't do much to inspire confidence in a home win, with Arsenal's last victory over Man City in the league coming back in December 2015. Goals from Theo Walcott and the evergreen Olivier Giroud beat a reply from Yaya Toure.

Visitors have found their feet

Following three wins in their last four league games, Man City have clawed their way back into the running. A win over the leaders in London won't be easy, but there's confidence and belief in the away dressing room that comes from past success here.

They hammered Aston Villa 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, taking the lead inside four minutes and wrapping up the points before half-time. A hard-fought contest is expected, but Man City represent betting value and could win to set up a grandstand finish to the season. Use your £20 free bet to back Man City at Coral.

See more and betting offers from our trusted partners to get a head start on your sports betting, or to sign up for exclusive new customer offers. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.