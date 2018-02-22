Alexander and Greatrex scoop first Team Champion awards

Nick Alexander and Warren Greatrex were named as the inaugural winners of the Lycetts Team Champion Award following the National Trainers Federation's annual meeting in London on Thursday.

The awards were created by the NTF and Lycetts Insurance Brokers to recognise racehorse training yards with the highest standards of employee management, but also to improve staff recruitment and retention rates by promoting best practice.

The winning yards were also awarded a £4,000 prize each to benefit and support their teams.

Alexander, who won the category for yards with fewer than 40 horses, knew how he was going to spend the winnings.

He said: "I think we're going to get new riding out kit to cope with that awful weather that we have to put up with the whole time for all the team."

He added: "One hundred per cent of the credit is down to my assistant Catch [Bissett]. She organised the whole application, she's also what keeps team spirit going day-to-day, week-to-week so I would pass all the credit to her.

"I'd also just like to thank both Lycetts and the NTF for starting this initiative. I think it's tremendous because I've no doubt that working in racing is as satisfying a career that anyone who wants to work with horses can find. We need to get that message out and this is a great way of doing that."

Warren Greatrex (second right) and team receive their Team Champion Award from Yogi Breisner

Greatrex, who won the category for stable with 40 or more horses, was celebrating his 43rd birthday.

He said: "I'd like to thank everyone for organising it. The nominations that came in this year were fantastic and it's going to get better.

"We all know we can't do it without the people that basically keep us going. They're amazing people and it's our job to make their job easier and give them opportunities to better their career. We couldn't do it without them and this for them."

The judging panel was chaired by Yogi Breisner who said it had been a privilege to be involved.

"I've been very impressed at the high standard of the applicants and it has shown that in many yards there is a very high level of work etiquette and team spirit,” he added.

NTF chief executive Rupert Arnold said he had been delighted by how enthusiastically trainers and stable staff had responded to the new awards.

"We have established a strong base from which to build the award for the future," he added. "I know other trainers are already keen to follow their colleagues' example next year and we've acquired a bundle of knowledge and lessons to share with them."

Ann Duffield was confirmed as the NTF's first female president at the organisation's annual meeting.

