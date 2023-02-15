These are the three most-backed horses on the Racing Post app

The day's most-backed horses in Britain and Ireland based on live Racing Post app data from this morning.

Did you know?

Bets can be placed with our seven integrated bookmakers directly from this article by tapping the odds buttons.

Learn how to place your bets and more:

1

(4.20 Wetherby)

Ran well in first-time cheekpieces here last month; still unexposed at 3m; respected

2

(3.00 Hereford)

Two narrow handicap defeats this month; again has every chance of a first hurdling win

3

(5.30 Kempton)

Finished well for second over C&D on his reappearance last month; leading form claims

Read this next:

. New customers only. First single and each-way bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 4 x £5 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non-withdrawable. No free bet expiry. Eligibility restrictions. Further T&Cs apply. 18+. . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

