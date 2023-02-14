The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips on Wednesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Wednesday . . .

(2.30 Hereford)

He has taken to chasing rather well with a win and a place under his belt in his first two starts over fences. He ran well when last seen but got outpaced in the closing stages. He was not disgraced as he kept on showing that he is a grafter. Both of his career wins have come on heavy going, so today's ground may not be optimal for him however he is stepping up in trip from that run which should allow him to showcase his stamina and should give a good account of himself.

(3.15 Wetherby)

He could not keep with the front two when last seen in the Elite Hurdle at Wincanton, fading just before the second last. They went at a strong gallop from the off in that which clearly did not suit him so stepping up in trip today may play into his hands. He performs well on good ground and with the drying conditions he should go well. He has been running in tougher races than this and he may be too good for these.

(8.00 Kempton)

He has started to look back to his best with cheek pieces fitted in his two previous runs so today’s switch to tongue tie and blinkers combo is interesting, as is a return to Kempton which should suit as both of his all-weather victories have been at the track. The drop back to six furlongs is another point of interest as he has never been tried over the distance but he has looked as though he has wanted the sharper trip previously as he has failed to see out the race over seven furlongs.

