'There should be plenty more to come at this trip' - Robbie Wilders' pick of the morning prices at Kempton

Members' Club tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.

This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on racingpost.com from 6pm.

Members' Club tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.

Francesco Baracca

9.00 Kempton

1pt win at 3-1 generally

Francesco Baracca is dangerously well handicapped in the 1m4f event (9.00 ) that concludes the card at Kempton.

A fair juvenile for Eve Johnson Houghton, he ran second to Derby fifth Sayedaty Sadaty here on his debut before justifying good support to pick up a maiden at Yarmouth.

Although Francesco Barraca is yet to kick on at three, the trip can be mostly to blame for that. Mile handicaps have been too sharp for this son of Derby winner Golden Horn, and there was much more spark when he was upped markedly in trip to 1m4f here last time off a plummeting mark.

If anything he could have done with a stronger test of stamina when a staying-on fourth there and there should be plenty more to come at this trip.

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.