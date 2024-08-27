Worcester Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote’s £50,000 Placepot guarantee is at Worcester and the 2m4f handicap chase (4.40) is a hard starter. Go with topweights Walkingoneggshells and Lost Connections .

Only six have been declared for the 2m7f handicap chase (5.10) and two places make it tricky. Put topweight Hang In There into the perm alongside his old rival Kinondo Kwetu .

There are nine in the 2m bumper (5.40) and, provided they all line up, it’s worth going for a banker. The Jamie Snowden-trained course-and-distance winner Queen Of The Vale appeals.

There are ten in the following 2m4f novice hurdle (6.10) and that makes it another good race for a banker. Letterston Lily has been in superb form and looks a good bet to be in the three.

The 2m7f handicap hurdle (6.40) comes up next and Kitesurfer looks capable of bouncing back from a fall at Uttoxeter last time. The Dan Skelton-trained Mahler Moon also goes in.

The 2m handicap hurdle (7.10) is the last leg and it’s worth banking on the Harry Derham-trained Grivetana , who has been running consistently well this summer.

Worcester Placepot perm

4.40

1 Walkingoneggshells

2 Lost Connections

5.10

1 Hang In There

2 Kinondo Kwetu

5.40

2 Queen Of The Vale

6.10

8 Letterston Lily

6.40

3 Kitesurfer

6 Mahler Moon

7.10

3 Grivetana

2x2x1x1x2x1 = eight lines

