Wolverhampton Placepot tips: Dave Randall delivers his perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote Placepot has a £50,000 guaranteed pool at Wolverhampton on Tuesday evening, and there is an average field size of eight across the first six races.

The first three races are low-grade contests over 1m½f and 1m1½f. Reve De Magritte (5.00) won over this trip on the all-weather when trained in France and she can be the answer to the opening puzzle after two promising efforts over shorter on this course last month.

The two course-and-distance winners Gold Standard and Well Prepared are the best way to attack the second race (5.30). Gypsy Whisper ran well when a close second over this course and distance on Boxing Day and a reproduction of that effort would likely get us through the third leg (6.00).

There are a few potential ways to turn in the 7f three-year-old maiden (6.30), but Inner Temple shaped well for this slight step up in trip by registering a Racing Post Rating of 73 when third here on his debut in November.

David O'Meara has his string in good shape and his course-and-distance winner Muscika has a favourable draw and some of the best available form in the 6f handicap (7.00).

Finally, Rogue Rosie reached an encouraging third off this mark at Lingfield last month. This improving filly can go extremely well in the 5f three-year-old handicap (7.30) that concludes the bet.

Wolverhampton Placepot perm

5.00

7 Reve De Magritte

5.30

4 Gold Standard

6 Well Prepared

6.00

​3 Gypsy Whisper

6.30

​3 Inner Temple

7.00

​4 Muscika

7.30

​1 Rogue Rosie

1x2x1x1x1x1 = 2 lines

