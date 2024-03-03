Wolverhampton Placepot picks: Richard Birch's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool on Monday

Big Dream bolted up at Wolverhampton last time, slamming Bungle Bay by four and a half lengths.

He drops in trip on his return and can get punters chasing Wolverhampton’s £50,000 guarantee off to a good start by landing the opener (5.30).

Flowering and Something To Do appeal in leg two (6.00), while Dyrholaey , a winner on his debut at Chelmsford in January, can follow up in leg three (6.30).

Bint Havana Gold boasts form figures of 12 since graduating to handicaps and the Richard Hughes-trained sprinter appears to have more to offer. She should go well from stall two in leg four (7.00) with Moe’s Legacy , a winner at Kempton two starts ago, included for insurance purposes.

Captain Kane looks primed for a huge run in the penultimate leg (7.30). The consistent five-year-old may have needed the outing when third behind Artisan Dancer three weeks ago, and competes in refitted cheekpieces this time.

Course-and-distance winners Aconcagua Mountain and My Turn Now have decent claims in the final leg (8.00).

Aconcagua Mountain is now rated 3lb lower than when winning easily at Ayr in September.

Wolverhampton Placepot perm

5.30

1 Big Dream

6.00

1 Flowering

5 Something To Do

6.30

1 Dyrholaey

7.00

2 Bint Havana Gold

7 Moe’s Legacy

7.30

4 Captain Kane

8.00

5 Aconcagua Mountain

9 My Turn Now

1x2x1x2x1x2 = 8 lines

