Wolverhampton Placepot picks: Richard Birch's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool on Monday
Big Dream bolted up at Wolverhampton last time, slamming Bungle Bay by four and a half lengths.
He drops in trip on his return and can get punters chasing Wolverhampton’s £50,000 guarantee off to a good start by landing the opener (5.30).
Flowering and Something To Do appeal in leg two (6.00), while Dyrholaey, a winner on his debut at Chelmsford in January, can follow up in leg three (6.30).
Bint Havana Gold boasts form figures of 12 since graduating to handicaps and the Richard Hughes-trained sprinter appears to have more to offer. She should go well from stall two in leg four (7.00) with Moe’s Legacy, a winner at Kempton two starts ago, included for insurance purposes.
Captain Kane looks primed for a huge run in the penultimate leg (7.30). The consistent five-year-old may have needed the outing when third behind Artisan Dancer three weeks ago, and competes in refitted cheekpieces this time.
Course-and-distance winners Aconcagua Mountain and My Turn Now have decent claims in the final leg (8.00).
Aconcagua Mountain is now rated 3lb lower than when winning easily at Ayr in September.
Wolverhampton Placepot perm
5.30
1 Big Dream
6.00
1 Flowering
5 Something To Do
6.30
1 Dyrholaey
7.00
2 Bint Havana Gold
7 Moe’s Legacy
7.30
4 Captain Kane
8.00
5 Aconcagua Mountain
9 My Turn Now
1x2x1x2x1x2 = 8 lines
Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 3 March 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:00, 3 March 2024
- The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three horseracing tips from Plumpton and Southwell on Monday
- Richard Birch's play of the day at Southwell
- Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
- Lee Sharp has fired in a winner and has more selections for the Sunday evening action at Newcastle
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday
- Manchester City v Manchester United enhanced odds: Get a 30-1 payout for a goal to be scored in the Premier League this weekend
- Cheltenham Festival William Hill betting offer: bet £10 and get £60 in free bets + £5 for Day 1's races
- CopyBet sign-up offer: bag £50 in football free bets when you sign up and bet just £10 this March
- Betfair's Cheltenham Free Bets: get £20 to use on the races during the festival when you bet £5
- The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three horseracing tips from Plumpton and Southwell on Monday
- Richard Birch's play of the day at Southwell
- Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
- Lee Sharp has fired in a winner and has more selections for the Sunday evening action at Newcastle
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday
- Manchester City v Manchester United enhanced odds: Get a 30-1 payout for a goal to be scored in the Premier League this weekend
- Cheltenham Festival William Hill betting offer: bet £10 and get £60 in free bets + £5 for Day 1's races
- CopyBet sign-up offer: bag £50 in football free bets when you sign up and bet just £10 this March
- Betfair's Cheltenham Free Bets: get £20 to use on the races during the festival when you bet £5