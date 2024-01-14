Wolverhampton Placepot picks: Richard Birch has three bankers in his perm for £50,000 guarantee meeting

Big Narstie , the mount of Rossa Ryan, can get Wolverhampton Placepot players off to a great start in leg one (4.30) as they chase the £50,000 guarantee.

A mere reproduction of his last-time-out second at Southwell should be good enough to land a weak affair.

Bear To Dream and Neptune Legend appeal in leg two (5.00), while It’s Not Risky, who represents the in-form Hugo Palmer stable, should follow up a smooth success at Southwell in leg three (5.30). Yippee provides back-up.

Master Dandy , who is bred to be useful, stands out in leg four (6.00), while Gustav Graves looks the one to side with in leg five (6.30).

This low-grade sprinter remains fairly treated despite being 6lb higher in the weights than when scoring over course and distance two outings ago. He gets on well with Joanna Mason and has a decent draw in stall five.

It might prove best to focus on last-time-out winner One Last Hug and Tathmeen in the final leg (7.00).

All Tathmeen's best form is at 6f, so it was highly encouraging to see him finish a solid fourth to the well-handicapped The Caltonian two starts ago. A reproduction of that run would surely see him go close back over his favourite trip.



Wolverhampton Placepot perm

4.30

1 Big Narstie

5.00

1 Bear To Dream

5 Neptune Legend

5.30

2 Yippee

3 It’s Not Risky

6.00

1 Master Dandy

6.30

7 Gustav Graves

7.00

1 One Last Hug

4 Tathmeen

1x2x2x1x1x2=8 lines

Sign up to the Tote here. New customers online only. £/€10 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place). Receive £/€30 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. begambleaware.org. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.