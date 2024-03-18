Wolverhampton Placepot picks: Harry Wilson serves up his perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pot

The Tote's £50,000 guarantee at Wolverhampton kicks off with a 1m½f novice (5.30) and Lady Of Spain , who was impressive when quickening up well to win over course and distance on her debut in December, is banked on.

Aces Wild was badly hampered when mounting his challenge last time and can reverse form with Basholo in the 5f handicap (6.00) on much better terms. He can be banked on, too.

Three of the leading contenders on form in the 7f novice (6.30) are drawn wide, so it's worth opposing them with stablemates Viennoise , who shaped well on her debut in September and should relish the extra furlong, and Mleiha .

Hearitfortheboys was a close third in a 7f handicap on his first try at the trip last time and should go well in leg four (7.00) off an unchanged mark. Fengari , who promises to be suited by this distance, goes in as back up.

Bungle Bay got the better of a subsequent scorer from stall 12 here on his penultimate start and is sure to run his race in the 7f handicap (7.30). Porfin , who has form figures of 122 over course and distance, is also on the team.

Lough Leane , who completed a hat-trick in fine style at Newcastle last time, will take some stopping down in grade under Ben Coen and is banked on in the final leg (8.00).

Wolverhampton Placepot perm

5.30

6 Lady Of Spain

6.00

3 Aces Wild

6.30

11 Mleiha

12 Viennoise

7.00

1 Fengari

6 Hearitfortheboys

7.30

1 Porfin

4 Bungle Bay

8.00

1 Lough Leane

1x1x2x2x2x1 = 8 lines

