Wincanton Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote's £150,000 Placepot guarantee has been switched to Wincanton with the cancellation of Sandown, and it's tricky enough given there are only two places available in four of the races.

Heros De Romay, a half-brother to the decent Espoir De Romay and 2-2 on heavy ground, might be the one to beat in the opener (12.20) but there's a slight worry about the form of Kim Bailey's yard, which has gone very quiet.

Therefore the suggestion is Lord Of Thunder , who wasn't stopping when winning over 2m4f here last month and should see out the extra trip in the conditions.

Fair ex-French Flat performer Fresh Kiss won't have to be much cop to win the next, but the safer option is Majestic Jameela , who ran away with an admittedly awful race on heavy ground at Leicester two starts ago and wasn't disgraced in Listed company afterwards.

Artemis Kimbo is the in-form horse in the next (1.30) but I doubt she achieved much in a three-runner race with a disappointing odds-on shot last time, and my two are Fast Buck and Prince Quali .

The former needs to step up on his latest effort, but might with Jane Williams going so well now, while the latter is ex-French with loads of bad-ground form and didn't shape too badly on his debut for Robert Walford over hurdles here last month.

Feach Amach is the one to beat on form in the fourth (2.05) and, while connections of Mini Yeats were probably howling at the handicapper after a 10lb rise for a 15-length fifth in maiden company last time, he did show plenty of promise and was worth that mark before his absence.

Go Steady and Georges Saint are my two in the fifth (2.40), while in the final leg (3.15) I'm not sure Individualiste beat much last time, so will oppose him with Intimate , who is getting there with racing and will appreciate this stiffer test, and Rare Clouds , who doesn't win much but gets placed a lot and wasn't far off his best last time.

Wincanton Placepot perm

12.20

2 Lord Of Thunder

12.55

8 Majestic Jameela

1.30

3 Fast Buck

4 Prince Quali

2.05

3 Mini Yeats

9 Feach Amach

2.40

3 Georges Saint

5 Go Steady

3.15

5 Intimate

7 Rare Clouds

1 x 1 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 = 16 lines

