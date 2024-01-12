Warwick Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150,000 guaranteed pool on Classic Chase day

Placepot punters are cleary a long way down the list of priorities for racecourses, but match races like Warwick's opener (12.05) if not abandoned, should be stuck on the end of the card and not the beginning.

At least this one should be straightforward as Etalon , fourth behind Crambo in the EBF Final over hurdles last season, gave notice he was going to be a much better chaser with a fluent success on his chase debut last month. You'd fancy him to win a stronger heat than this off his new mark.

Totterdown's presence in the second (12.40) will assure a strong pace, and that should suit Donnacha , who has been a close second and third in better races than this at Cheltenham on his last two starts.

Sextant has been off the track for ages, but is very well handicapped on his Flat form, and the nine-year-old could make an impact on his first start for Lucinda Russell.

Diamond Ri is a standout on form in the third (1.15) despite not jumping well on his Exeter hurdling debut and he's going to be very hard to kick out of the frame, as his likely price will suggest.

It starts to get tougher after the first three, but in the next (1.49) the hat-trick-seeking Kyntara does look a solid favourite for the in-form Mel Rowley, who bagged a double at Doncaster on Wednesday.

Gentleman At Arms is less predictable, but has run well on two previous hurdles starts at Warwick and is certainly well enough treated to play a hand if on a going day.

There's not much to choose between Apple Away, Grey Dawning and Broadway Boy in the fifth (2.24), but I'll go with the last two as I'm not sure Apple Away had much to beat when off the mark over fences at Leicester and she was a long way behind Grey Dawning on her chase debut.

Fontaine Collonges is the main fancy for the feature Classic Chase (3.00), but a couple of outsiders who could go well are course specialist Volcano and Rapper , whose fourth in a good race at Cheltenham last time (ahead of the much shorter priced City Chief) suggested he could be on the way back to form.

Warwick Placepot perm

12.05

1 Etalon

12.40

2 Sextant

5 Donnacha

1.15

3 Diamond Ri

1.49

4 Gentleman At Arms

7 Kyntara

2.24

1 Broadway Boy

2 Grey Dawning

3.00

4 Fontaine Collonges

6 Rapper

14 Volcano

1x2x1x2x2x3=24 lines

